Planning Commission Considers Revising County Standards for Commercial Signage

By Lon Anderson

Special to Examiner

Signage-what it should look like, how big it can be, and where it can be placed were key topics of discussion at the Hardy County Planning Commission’s April meeting.

The discussion about what a new ordinance regulating signage should contain came as part of the Commission’s continuing effort to update the zoning ordinances to conform to the County’s recently revised Comprehensive Plan for land use.

County Planner Melissa Scott offered the Commissioners a model ordinance for their review that had been prepared by the WVU Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic and that is in use in the city of Dunbar, WV.

That model ordinance opens with an explanation about why there’s a need to regulate signage. “Signs obstruct views, distract motorists, displace alternative uses for land, and pose other problems that legitimately call for regulation.”

“The purpose of this article,” the model ordinance continued, “is to regulate the size, color, illumination, movement, materials, location, height and condition of all signs placed on private property for exterior observation, thus ensuring the protection of property values, the character of the various neighborhoods, the creation of a convenient attractive, and harmonious community, protection against destruction of or encroachment upon historic areas, and the safety and welfare of pedestrians and wheeled traffic, while providing convenience to citizens and encouraging economic development.”

