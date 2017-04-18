Petersburg Stifles Yellow Jackettes

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

The Lady Vikings held Moorefield to one hit and found ways to make runs to create a 9-1 victory over Moorefield at Sager Field last Thursday.

“One hit. We didn’t hit. We only had one hit. We had a few errors, dropped the ball, kicked the ball. You aren’t going to win too many ball games with one hit,” Moorefield Coach Tammie Ayers said.



Moorefield pitcher Bethany Smith collected a grounder by Carly Cooper and tossed to Alyssa Vetter at first base for the initial out of the contest, then issued walks to Lauren Fleming and Leah Hahn.

Petersburg’s Callie Wisnewski reached base on an error at third base by Sumer Flinn as the bases were now loaded.

Kerri Vanmeter hit an RBI single to give the Lady Vikings the lead and during that sequence the throw home caught courtesy runner

Katie Koontz and Marissa Earle struck out, 1-0.

