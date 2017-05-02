The Old Master 05-03-17

By Jay Fisher

The NFL Draft happened in Philadelphia this past weekend, and two Mountaineers had their name cheered wildly by the crowd. Why? They were both drafted by the hometown Eagles. Rasul Douglas was picked in the third round, and Shelton Gibson was chosen in the fifth round.

Those were the only two players drafted, but within 24 hours, at least ten Mountaineers had agreed to free agent deals with teams. Those players include: center Tyler Orlosky (Eagles) and fellow offensive lineman Adam Pankey (Green Bay); the entire starting defensive line of Noble Nwachukwu (49ers), Christian Brown (Pittsburgh) and Darrien Howard (Cardinals); defensive backs Maurice Fleming (Tampa Bay) and Jeremy Tyler (Buffalo); receiver Daikiel Shorts (Buffalo), running back Rushel Shell (Pittsburgh), and quarterback Skyler Howard (Seattle).

Good luck to all ex-WVU players in NFL camps!

