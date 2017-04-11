The Old Master 04-12-17

If you are a fan of the baseball version of RPI – the Big 12 is the top conference in the country. They boast several teams in the Top 15, and one of them is WVU. The Mountaineers are in that position by virtue of several quality road wins, included many over ranked teams. Now that WVU is playing games at home as well as the road, it will be important to win series to maintain their rankings.

They did that this week. It started with a pair of weeknight games. First they beat Marshall on Tuesday (14-7) and then stymied Morehead State on Wednesday (5-1). The pitching performance against Morehead was noteworthy, because they have one of the best team batting averages in the country.

For the weekend, it was a league series against Kansas. The first two games, the Mountaineers totally dominated. They won 10-1 and 8-0. Pitchers combined for 25 strikeouts in the two games, and Michael Grove took a perfect game into the eighth inning in the second game. Sunday’s game did not go as well (a 7-2 loss), which snapped a six game winning streak. But WVU still won the series, and are 6-3 in Big 12 play, which is good for a second place tie right now.

The schedule this week features a road game at Maryland (Tuesday), and a big Friday-Sunday series against league leading TCU. If you are in Morgantown, the currently scheduled start times are 6:30 on Friday, 4:00 on Saturday, and Noon on Sunday. (Yes, Easter Sunday)

