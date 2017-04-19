PCB-Online-ME

New Mayor Takes Oath in Wardensville

By Jean A. Flanagan
Moorefield Examiner

Former Wardensville Councilman Greg Alderman took the oath of office as Wardensville’s new mayor on Monday, April 10. The oath was administered by Councilwoman Grace Garrett at the regular meeting of the council.

Alderman has served on the Wardensville Council since 2012. He works for Hinkle-Harris, a manufacturer of reproduction furniture.

Photo by Jean Flanagan
Greg Alderman takes the oath of office as Wardensville’s new mayor.


“I did a lot of praying about this,” he said, when asked why he decided to apply for the position of mayor. “I felt God gave me this answer.”

Alderman said he knows there are significant challenges in Wardensville. “God will work through me and the council to solve them,” he said.

With Alderman’s appointment as mayor, the council is once again short a council position as well as a recorder. “We are taking applications and hope someone will step up,” Alderman said.

