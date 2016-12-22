Mrs. Argie Dorcas (Turner) Ours, age 82, of Cabins, W.Va.. passed away on Monday, December 12, 2016 at the Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center, Petersburg, W.Va.

She was born July 26, 1934 in Cabins, W.Va. and was the daughter of the late John Edgar Turner and Viola Esther (Berg) Turner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orlando L. Ours on May 6, 1998 and one sister, Pauline M. Turner.

Mrs. Ours was a member of the Corner United Methodist Church, Cabins, W.Va.

Argie is survived by one daughter, Janet Ketterman, of Moorefield, W.Va. and one grandson, Eric Wayne Ketterman, of Rig, W.Va.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at at the Schaeffer Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joseph Gerstell officiating. Interment was in the Maysville Cemetery, Maysville, W.Va.

Memorial contributions may be made to Corner United Methodist Church, c/o Bernice Kesner, 2108 Haslacker Road, Maysville, WV 26833.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Schaeffer Funeral Home, Petersburg, W.Va.