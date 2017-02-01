Mountain Lions Claw Past East Hardy for 69-65 Victory

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

East Hardy backed the Mountain Lions into a corner, but Tucker County defended its den by carving out a 69-65 victory in Hambleton last Wednesday.

The Cougars held a seven point lead in both the second and third quarters which would end in ties as Tucker County refused to be held down, then the Mountain Lions pounced for an eight point lead with four minutes remaining and that was enough to survive the last few punches.

East Hardy looked for a redemption game in the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament over the weekend, but Van edged the Cougars 73-67.

Tharp netted 29 points and Robinson contributed 19, while Van was led by Taylor Jareell with 36 points.