Moorefield Storms Section Championship Without Allowing Any Runs

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

The Yellow Jackettes outscored opponents 35-0 during the Region II Section 2 Tournament, eliminating Tucker County 19-0 and shutting down Pendleton County 8-0 in both games including the championship.

“We have worked on just being pumped. We have been having meals together before the sectional games. We have tried to come together as one. If they play together as a team, they can’t be beat,” Moorefield coach Tammie Ayers stated.



“We need to keep each other up and approach the plate with confidence, determination and discipline. I have to attribute our leadership to our seniors keeping us up. Bethany has been spot on for 98 percent of her games pitching. I was so happy for Sumer hitting the home run. There was a complete rainbow and I saw her step back to say a prayer and knew her angel wold come through for her. We played our game and it worked out. We are one step closer to our goal.”

Moorefield showed great consistency at the plate, hitting throughout the entire line-up and maintained composure with effective pitching.

Moorefield senior Sumer Flinn hit her first career home run in the fifth inning and scored the game winning run on a wild pitch to seal the championship against Pendleton County.

