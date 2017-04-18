PCB-Online-ME

Moorefield Netminders Can’t Corral Golden Tornado

Story & Photos
By Carl Holcomb
Moorefield Examiner

The Yellow Jackets sent the serves and volleys over the net as quickly as possible in Keyser last Thursday, but the Golden Tornado spun the tempo to secure the overall victory.

There were four courts at the park and the top two boys and girls singles players started the matches for the afternoon.

Moorefield No. 1 girls singles player Katie McCausley returns a volley against Lady Golden Tornado Hannah Spurling in Keyser.


Moorefield No. 1 girls singles player Katie McCausley created some solid volleys, but Keyser’s Hannah Spurling made better placement for an 8-0 win.

McCausley used a lot of energy to cover the court for returns and Spurling kept the pressure coming sending the ball across the opposite side of the court.

Moorefield No. 2 girls singles player Nautica Crosco was aggressive with her attacks at the net and set the tempo with accurate volleys to secure an 8-0 victory over Keyser’s Sierra Rinard.

Moorefield No. 1 boys singles player Cody Turner lost 8-3 to Keyser’s Jacob Stanislawczyk.

Dixie Twiddy
Hahn Pursues Volleyball Career At Glenville StateCougars Thwart Petersburg
