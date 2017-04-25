Moorefield Independence Day Celebration Set For July 1

The Moorefield Lions Club sponsors the July 4th Celebration each year, and this year the Celebration will be on Saturday, July 1st, starting at 10 a.m. with activities throughout the day and fireworks will be set off at 9:30 p.m. There will be Moorefield Lions Club BBQ Chicken and other vendors set up selling food and drinks throughout the day and evening. There will be inflatables for the children and a free swim day at the town pool. The Basketball Tournament will start at 11 a.m. There will be games and contests at the swimming pool for the children and live music throughout most of the day. The parade will be at 6:30 p.m. lining up on Town Run Road.



