Moorefield Celebrates National Day of Prayer

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

As a cool Spring breeze blew across the courtyard, about 50 people joined Pastors Russell Webster and Jeff Anderson in celebrating the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4. The celebration was held on the lawn of the Hardy County Courthouse at noon.



Pastor Webster ministers at the Moorefield Church of the Brethren and Pastor Anderson ministers at Duffey Memorial United Methodist Church.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan permanently set the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer.

