Moorefield Bombers Crash Baker

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

The Yellow Jackettes stung East Hardy with three home runs en route to a 9-1 victory in the Hardy County Softball Showdown in Baker last Thursday.

Moorefield’s Anna Riggleman launched a pair of multi-run dingers and Alyssa Vetter smacked a solo home run in the win over the Lady Cougars.



“We told them we wanted to see the fire back and I do believe it was here this evening,” Moorefield Coach Tammie Ayers commented.

“Anna, when she hit the first one, came around third and said I never hit that way. I’m really, really proud of her stepping up and hitting the ball well. Everybody did this evening. We played as a team. I’m so proud of these girls. They fought and played hard this evening. Bekah’s pitches were spot on, she did an awesome job. Offensively we did well and we didn’t have an error. It was a great game and we played with a lot of heart. Ashley Dove and I are very good friends and I have a lot of respect for her as a coach and I believe she is doing an awesome job over here with this program, but It is always nice to beat East Hardy.”

East Hardy fell behind 1-nil in the first inning on an RBI single by Bethany Smith, while the fence clearing shots didn’t come until the third, fourth, and sixth innings which broke the game wide open.

