MHS Softball Team Requests Their Own Facility

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

Since its inception in 1998, the Moorefield High School Girls Softball team has had to share facilities, first with the baseball team and most recently with the Moorefield Little League. “Our girls work hard and I think we deserve our own facility,” said Coach Tammie Ayers.

Ayers appeared before the Hardy County Board of Education on Monday, Jan. 23.

“We have some space near Moorefield Middle and Moorefield Intermediate, where they plant corn and have the corn maze,” she said. “We walked it off. It’s large enough.”

Username: Password: Remember Me

Or Register

You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please log in for access.Or

The next regular meeting of the Hardy County Board of Education will be held on Monday, Feb. 6 beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Central Office, 510 Ashby St. in Moorefield. The public is invited to attend.