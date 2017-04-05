MHS Grads to Gather May 6 to Celebrate 100

Alumni, students and friends of Moorefield High School are invited to celebrate the school’s 100th year of existence on Saturday, May 6 at the high school.

It will be an opportunity to tour the new facility on North Main Street while visiting with friends and classmates from the past. Tours start at 10 a.m.

Until 1 p.m. classes are encouraged to have mini reunions, either as a single class or with a group of classes during a specific era. Classes are also encouraged to have reunions during the dinner and may request special seating by calling Paula Kesner at 304-257-8700.

At 1 p.m. inductees will be taken into the 2017 MHS Alumni Association Sports Hall of Fame.

At 3 p.m. a new hall of fame is being added. For the first time the Alumni Association will honor Distinguished Achievement inductees in three categories:

