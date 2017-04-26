PCB-Online-ME

MHS Envirothon Team Wins State Championship

A team of Hardy County high school students took first place at the West Virginia Envirothon, which was held at WVU Jackson’s Mill Thursday and Friday.

Serving on the winning team were Jackson Vance, Seth Hoyt, Nick Martin, Sloan Williams and Connor Fahey.

Matthew Rutherford, Weyerhaeuser Company representative, Jackson Vance, Seth Hoyt, Nick Martin, Sloan Williams, Connor Fahey

Each member of the Moorefield Gold Team will receive a $1,000 college scholarship and will go on to represent West Virginia in the National

Conservation Foundation’s 2017 North American Envirothon, which will be held July 23-29 in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

“Oh gosh it feels so great, but it’s not about winning but just being in the contest. We are all seniors and we’ve been together since the beginning,” Vance said.

Dixie Twiddy
