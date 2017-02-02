Metzer Named Director Of New Biz Launchpad

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

It only took a few minutes of observation at the inaugural Ag Innovations Showcase in 2015 to realize who was in charge. While the Showcase was Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College Entrepreneur in Residence Joseph Kapp’s idea, Tina Metzer was the person directing the traffic, scheduling the speakers, arranging the demonstrators and managing the activities.

At the 2nd annual Ag Innovations Showcase in 2016, it was not unusual to hear “Go ask Tina” at any and every inquiry.

Metzer was recently named Executive Director of the New Biz Launchpad, Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College Foundation’s entrepreneurial incubator. It’s a role for which she is extremely well-suited, according to Kapp and Eastern’s President Charles “Chuck” Terrell





In 2016 the Launchpad opened Skybrook LLC, a student-run store, which is giving local high school students a firsthand opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship and the mechanics of starting and managing a business.

The New Biz Launchpad has brought more than $3.5 million in grant funding to support entrepreneurship in the Potomac Highlands. If you are interested in learning more about the opportunities available through the New Biz Launchpad, contact Tina Metzer at 304-897-2007 or via email at tina.metzer@easternwv.edu.