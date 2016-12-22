Christmas is a time for excitement and family. It’s a time we enjoy decorating the house, cooking those things we only cook during the holidays, finding special gifts to place under the tree or in stockings, searching for just the right size and shape cedar tree, listening to carols being sung, spending time with family and sharing the very essence of Christmas.

The smells of cedar and spice and candles, the sounds of bells and song and laughter, the look of wonder in the eyes of a child, all blend together to brings us Christmas.

Christmas goes back to that stable in Bethlehem where a Child was born. The heavenly hosts sang. A star shone above. The shepherds knelt in awe, and the wise men came bearing gifts. From this seemingly small beginning over 2,000 years ago came a belief in a God and a religion still strong today.

When December 25 rolls around we ask that you take a few moments from the dinner and the crowds and the confusion and the noise and the chaos and remember why it is we really celebrate Christmas.

*****

From our house to yours we send holiday greetings

filled with warmth and good will.

We thank all of you for your support as subscribers, as advertisers and as our readers and contributors.

From all of us at the Moorefield Examiner, a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

David and Phoebe Heishman

Hannah Heishman • James Heishman • Sam Fisher

Jean Flanagan • Mike Mallow • Sharon Martin

D. J. Bosley • Kathy Bobo • Carl Holcomb •

Peggy Wratchford • Carolyn Burge

Faye Staley and Melinda Sherman