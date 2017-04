Mathias Mafia won the 2017 NorthWest Virginia Softball Nation Shoot-out championship in Maurertown, Va. last Saturday over New Era and earned a berth in the Chance Crawford this weekend in Roanoke. Mafia members are: Front Row (l-r) Dane Biller, Tyler Hargrove, Evan Hamilton, Mason Hamilton, Devin Hamilton, Adam Foltz, Carson Hott. Back Row (l-r) Rodney Dove, Brandon Walters, Dwayne Britton, Nathan Delawder, Joey Broyles, Steven Snapp, and Alex Foltz.