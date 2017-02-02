Mathias Legislative Town Hall Draws Crowd

By Lon Anderson

Special To Moorefield Examiner

Mathias may be a small community, but it can sure turnout a big crowd with lots to say when given the opportunity to meet with locl legislators.

Last Thursday’s Legislative Town Hall Meeting held in the Mathias School Community Center was a case in point: it was a standing-room-only crowd of 60- plus citizens who turned out to hear from their elected representatives, and to air their concerns.



Username: Password: Remember Me

Or Register

You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please log in for access.Or

Smith indicated that he will introduce more bills this year focused upon improving broadband service and has gotten assurances from the Senate President that he will not block them.

After about an hour and half, the forum, which was sponsored by the Mathias Ruritan Club, ended with the legislators indicating it was the best event they had attended thus far.