Margene “Jean” Virginia Martell, 85 of Petersburg, West Virginia passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 12:51 P.M. at St Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill.

Jean was born on August 1, 1931 in Clifton, Ill. to Ira and Marguerite Hopkins Ratliff. She married Mathan Martell on July 1, 1950 in Beaverville, Ill. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2012. She was also preceded in death by one brother Kenneth Ratliff, one sister Frances Cotter, and one granddaughter Ginnifer Forrester.

She is survived by her loyal companion and bodyguard, Bear, three daughters, Linda (Johnathan) Robicheaux of Bourbonnais, Ill., Donna (James Dobyns) Miller of East Peoria, Pamela (John) Grabow of St. Anne, Ill., four grandchildren Heather (Chris) Monroe, Shaun (Treva Wurmfeld) Miller, Jenna (Dante) Gallardo, Josh (Lori) Dobyns, eleven great-grandchildren, and one brother Ira (Eileen) Ratliff Jr. of Martinton, Ill. and one sister Helen (Russell) Byroad of Monon, Ind.

Jean retired in 1993 from Prairie View Lutheran Home in Danforth, Ill. where she worked as a Physical Therapy Aid. She and her husband then moved to West Virginia. Jean was known for her great pie making. She enjoyed passing time gardening, reading crocheting and sewing.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Petersburg, West Virginia where a Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 12 Noon at St Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Manuel Gelido. Interment was in the Kline Cemetery, Kline, W.Va.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 5 Pierpont Street, Petersburg, WV 26847.

Arrangements are under direction of Schaeffer Funeral Home, Petersburg.