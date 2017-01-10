Lysle Glenn Turner, 69, of Cabins, W.Va. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at the Grant Memorial Long Term Care in Petersburg, W.Va.

Lysle was born on June 5, 1947 in Petersburg, W.Va.. He was the son of the late Glenn William Turner and Cornie Rebecca Sites Legge.

For several years, Lysle worked on and off as a skilled electrician, however, his real passion was driving a truck. Known to his friends as Beaver Squeezer, he spent over 35 years in a truck and received the West Virginia Outstanding Driving Award. His longest employment was with Dettinburn Transport driving his trucks Ole Blue and Splash, but he also spent time driving coast to coast and seeing the United States and Canada. When not working, Lysle enjoyed spending time outdoors, working with his hands, and most of all spending time with his family. Lysle never met a stranger and could often be seen hanging out with his many friends at Sue’s Kitchen.

He is survived by his three sons: Lyle Troy Turner (Michelle) of Romney, W.Va.; Christopher Glenn Turner (Laura) of Capon Bridge, W.Va.; and Cary Joe Turner (Jennifer) of Old Fields, W.Va.; his daughter Amanda Lynn Jacobs (Jamie) of Martinsburg, W.Va.; eleven grandchildren: Samantha Crites, Jamie, Katelyn, Brandon, Kevin, Martin, Cameron, and Holden Turner, Waylon and Wyatt Jacobs, and Shelby Shockey; three brothers: Clarence W. Turner (Carolyn) of Whitmer, W.Va.; Kelley O. Turner (Tina) of Petersburg, W.Va.; and James Jimmy Turner (Ellen) of Upper Tract, W.Va.; three sisters: Emma Irene Turner of Petersburg, W.Va.; Paula Faye Mongold (Donnie) of Moorefield, W.Va.; and Angela Y. Newlin (Chuck) of Winchester, Va.; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his special lifelong buddies: Don Phares and Estel Heavener.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va.