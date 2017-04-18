Lady Cougars Bite, Moorefield Stings Back

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

A fifth inning home run by Jessica Smith put East Hardy up by two runs, but the Yellow Jackettes respond with timely hitting plus help of errors to rally for a 3-2 victory in Moorefield last Thursday.

“We had a couple errors. Going through my mind when they scored, I knew we had to buckle down and not wait until the last inning to make our bats come alive,” Moorefield coach Tammie Ayers remarked.



“We finally did it. It was a pitcher’s duel and Emma hit her spots.

They started to hit off her, so we put in Hanna. We made hits when we needed to tonight. Hanna came through with a clutch hit. Emma had an awesome diving catch out there. I thought we played well and played well as a team all the way through. The county rivalry, it’s always wonderful when the blue and gold comes out on top.”

The second installment of the Hardy Girls Softball Showdown was a pitcher’s duel for the first four innings compared to the last meeting.

