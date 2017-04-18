PCB-Online-ME

Lady Cougars Bite, Moorefield Stings Back

Story & Photos
By Carl Holcomb
Moorefield Examiner

A fifth inning home run by Jessica Smith put East Hardy up by two runs, but the Yellow Jackettes respond with timely hitting plus help of errors to rally for a 3-2 victory in Moorefield last Thursday.

“We had a couple errors. Going through my mind when they scored, I knew we had to buckle down and not wait until the last inning to make our bats come alive,” Moorefield coach Tammie Ayers remarked.

East Hardy’s Skye Metzer dives back to third base on a fielder’s choice as Moorefield’s Sumer Flinn collects the ball.


“We finally did it. It was a pitcher’s duel and Emma hit her spots.

They started to hit off her, so we put in Hanna. We made hits when we needed to tonight. Hanna came through with a clutch hit. Emma had an awesome diving catch out there. I thought we played well and played well as a team all the way through. The county rivalry, it’s always wonderful when the blue and gold comes out on top.”

The second installment of the Hardy Girls Softball Showdown was a pitcher’s duel for the first four innings compared to the last meeting.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please log in for access.
Dixie Twiddy
Cougars Thwart Petersburg34 Hardy County Youth Take Part in WV Beef Expo Contest
