Keyser Claims Tri-Match, Yellow Jackets Honor Alumni

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

The first two Yellow Jackets to reach the state wrestling tournament in the 1960’s and the first state champion in program history were among those honored at the Moorefield Wrestling tri-match against East Hardy and Keyser JV in which the Golden Tornado gained the overall edge for team points last Wednesday.

U.S. Navy veteran Larry Snyder was the first Moorefield grappler to compete in the state wrestling tournament back in 1964, the first season of the program’s existence.

Snyder finished fourth overall that year at the state tournament and remembers losing to defending state champion David Byrd of Weirton in three periods and being tossed like a dish rag.

The second state wrestler for the Yellow Jackets was Kenneth Delawder in 1965 and was at the Hive along with Snyder and other alumni honored.

After those two seasons in the 1960’s, the Moorefield Wrestling program took a hiatus until the 2007-08 season and has been growing strong since that time.

Moorefield’s first state wrestling champion was Wil Schoonover, who claimed the title last season in his final year and athletic director Dennis Hill presented a jumbo framed photo to be displayed in the school.



Moorefield competes in the Liberty Tournament this weekend.