Kessel Retires From Farm Service Agency

After 40-plus years of faithful and dedicated service to the farmers and agricultural producers of Hardy County as a Program Technician with the USDA – Farm Service Agency, Janet R. Kessel officially retired on January 3, 2017. Janet began her career in November, 1976, working with Ralph V. Pratt. At that time the agency was known as Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS). In 1995, ASCS was renamed the Farm Service Agency.

“Janet served the farmers of Hardy County with much dedication and respect, as she understood that farming feeds and clothes us”, commented Michael S. Biser, County Executive Director of the Hardy County Farm Service Agency office. “Janet will be greatly missed, not only here at the local level, but statewide also. We wish her the very best in her retirement years, and a big Thank You!”

