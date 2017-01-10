Kenny William Vance, age 53 of Purgitsville, W.Va., passed away Sunday morning, December 25, 2016 at his residence.

Born on July 14, 1963 in Petersburg, W.Va., he was a son of Ronald H. “Bud” Vance of Purgitsville, W.Va. and the late Alice Virginia Haggerty Vance. A member of the Moorefield Presbyterian Church, he also was a Scout Leader of the Boy Scouts Troop 60 and he was graduate of the Moorefield High School Class of 1981.

Kenny was a family man who would do anything for those he knew and loved especially his daughters and grandchildren. He was raised in Moorefield on Clements Street next to the river which led to his “hanging out” with all the neighborhood kids and his cousins. In his youth, he played Little League ball.

He was an avid outdoorsman as he loved 4-wheeling, hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed all sports but especially football. He went to MHS Yellow Jackets’ home games, several WVU games and watched every Washington Redskin game that was on TV.

Kenny loved to garden, planted a fruit orchard behind his house for his retirement and planted vegetable gardens every year until he became unable.

Surviving in addition of his father is his wife of 14 years, Cindy R. West Vance; two daughters, Brandy Nicole Vance Santiago and Holly Renee Vance Simpson of Purgitsville, W.Va.; and three grandchildren.

Graveside services were conducted Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Elijah High Cemetery, Route 220 North, Junction, W.Va. with Pastor Andy Sions officiating.

Condolences, shared memories and photos may be left on Kenny's Tribute Wall at www.fraleyfuneralhome.com.

