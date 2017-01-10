Katherine “Kay” Johnson passed away on Christmas Eve 2016 in Lacey, Washington at the age of 98. Until her brief and peaceful decline, she lived as she always had: independently, immersed in her writing and her faith, and alert to the daily blessings of friends, family, and the beauty of nature.

Born in 1918 in Salt Lake City to Katherine McKenzie Waldo and Harold R. Waldo, Kay graduated from Pomona College in 1940 and married Klemens “Kem” Johnson in 1942. During their 72 years of marriage they raised three daughters: Barbara Kay, known as Becky, Karin, and Julia (called Julie). During those years they created a life rich in challenge and change, living in Wallace, Idaho, Spokane, Omaha, Kansas City and Washington, D. C.

In the late 1960s they bought The Willows, a farm at the end of Cold Spring Road, and over the next two decades restored the old place and revived its fields, barns, and gardens. Here they continued their habit of making lifelong friends—in the community and its Lions Club and various churches; here they saw two daughters marry; here they introduced their three grandsons to the joys of exploring forests and rivers and observing (and temporarily capturing, with an occasional nip or pinch) their many fascinating creatures. Here Kay continued what became a 70-year membership in PEO, the women’s service organization. And here Kay began to write in earnest.

“Retirement” was not in her spirit. Her two memoirs, South Fork Sketches (2007) and Scatterings (2016) were drawn from and inspired by the keen observations in her column, “Letter from the Farm,” that she wrote for The Moorefield Examiner over the course of twenty years. Even as they made new friends and involved themselves in new projects after settling in the Pacific Northwest in the late 1980s, Kay and Kem always turned fondly to Moorefield in memory as “the best days” of their long lives. For Kay and Kem—who passed away on New Year’s Eve 2014 at age 99—Moorefield was always home.

Kay is survived by two daughters, Becky and Julie; her son-in-law Patrick Heffernan (husband of daughter Karin, who passed away on New Year’s Day 2016); her grandsons Tom, Tim, and John Heffernan (Karin and Patrick’s children) and all their loved ones; her great-granddaughter Genevieve; and her many, many friends around the country.

A memorial service is planned for Friday, January 27 at 2:00 pm—at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2109 College Street SE, Lacey, Washington.

Anyone who would like to honor her memory with a gesture could do so by donating to the Hardy County Public Library, Art Connects New York, the PEO International Foundation, or the Nature Conservancy; or simply by braking to let the next box turtle they encounter on the road cross safely to the other side. Kay always did.