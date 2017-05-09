PCB-Online-ME

Judge Hears Plea Agreements, Probation Violations

By Jean A. Flanagan
Moorefield Examiner

Judge C. Carter Williams heard probation violations and plea bargains in Hardy County Circuit Court on Thursday, April 27. They are as follows:

Tyson A. Wratchford, 27, of Petersburg was remanded to prison after violating his probation. Wratchford was ordered to serve not less than one year and not more than 10 years for grand larceny.

Wratchford pleaded guilty to grand larceny after stealing a Kawasaki Mule in February 2016. He was sentenced to prison, but given five years probation in December 2016.

In March 2017, Wratchford was arrested for the unlawful taking of a vehicle and fleeing from an officer, a violation of his probation.
His sentence was reinstated on April 27.

Dylan J. Shanholtz, 24, of Petersburg, was sentenced to not less than one year and not more than 15 years. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance – heroin.

