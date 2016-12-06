Janet Lee Parsons, age 76, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at the Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.. Born on September 25, 1940 in Hardy County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Sloan Parsons and Evelyn Dahmer Parsons.

While living at home with her parents for over 50 years, she attended Bass Methodist Church and later Tannery Presbyterian Church. After leaving home, she adjusted well to her new life and caregivers at Franklin Group Home in Franklin, W.Va., and later at Keyser, W.Va., with ResCare. She had friends at her last ‘home’ at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center. She spoke often of family and friends throughout her years.

She is survived by one sister, Lila Frye of Petersburg, W.Va.; two brothers, Carl Parsons and his wife, Glenda, of Moorefield, W.Va. and Dr. Charlie John Parsons and his wife, Elissa, of Green Castle, Pa.; four nieces and two nephews.

A funeral service was conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at the Elmore Funeral Home with Pastor Harold Tongen officiating. Burial followed at Olivet Cemetery, Moorefield, W.Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tannery Presbyterian Church, Moorefield, W.Va. or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Elmore Funeral Home.