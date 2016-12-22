Jackie Carson Evans, 67, of Moorefield, W.Va. passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA. Born on October 15, 1949 in Petersburg, W.Va., he was the son of Harry V. Evans and Lucy M. (Kesner) Evans. He graduated from Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, VA and then went on to serve in the United States Army.

Jack was united in marriage to his wife, Sandra J. Foster, on June 19, 1976 in Arlington, Va. Together, they welcomed two children into their family, Jason and Justin. Jack worked with his father at Town Square Pizza Inn in Arlandria, Va. until purchasing the Evans Motel in Moorefield, W.Va., which he co-owned and operated with his wife for over 40 years.

Jack was a baptized member of the Moorefield Church of the Brethren. He was also a member of the American Legion, a Master Mason of the Grand Lodge of West Virginia, A.F. & A.M. Moorefield Lodge No. 29, and the Sons of Union Veteran of the Civil War 7th W.Va. Infantry. He was a past member of the Valley View Golf Association and the Hardy County Rod and Gun Club. Jack also served on the Board of the Hardy County Senior Center and the Moorefield Planning Commission.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, Harry. He is survived by his mother, Lucy; his wife, Sandra; his sons, Jason R. Evans of Parkersburg, W.Va. and Justin M. Evans and wife, Alicia, of Old Fields, W.Va.; granddaughters, Catherine, Alexandria, and Emily; sister, Linda Keefe and husband, Larry, of Siesta Key, FL; “sister,” Carol Lindsey of Baker, W.Va.; brother, Monty Evans of Moorefield, W.Va.; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Elmore Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the Moorefield Church of the Brethren with Pastors Russell and Lucy Webster and Pastor Jeff Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Kessel Cemetery with Military Honors.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607; St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; and/or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

Arrangements are under the direction of Elmore Funeral Home.