Jackettes Split Doubleheader Against Jefferson

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

Moorefield won the first game 10-7 and lost the second contest of the doubleheader to Jefferson 6-5 last Friday as the exhaustion of playing eight games in six days was beginning to take a toll.

The Yellow Jackettes built a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the initial contest and didn’t relinquish the lead.

Jefferson grounded out thrice in the first inning off

Moorefield pitcher Emma Baker directly to third baseman Sumer Flinn with the throws over to first baseman Alyssa Vetter.

Moorefield leadoff batter Rebekah Markwood singled into center field off Lady Cougars pitcher Tori Hanes and Emma Baker reached on an error by Jefferson third baseman Karra

Smith during a bunt which allowed Markwood to advance to third base.



Anna Riggleman hit a sacrifice to second base and the ball was thrown awry which plated Markwood as the Yellow Jackettes took a 1-0 lead.