Jackets Shutout Tygarts Valley In Doubleheader

Moorefield’s Brent Moran fires the ball to first base for a double play against Tygarts Valley in the seventh inning of the nightcap.


Moorefield swept the double-header against the Bulldogs with shutouts of 4-0 and 6-0 last Thursday. Blake Watts and Holden Sions combined for the shutout in the opener with six strikeouts and Seth Hoyt pitched a complete game shutout with five strikeouts. Sloan Williams had a big day for the Yellow Jackets hitting an RBI single and two-RBI double in the first game plus a two-run producing single in the second game.

Dixie Twiddy
