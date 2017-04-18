Jackets Shutout Tygarts Valley In Doubleheader

Moorefield swept the double-header against the Bulldogs with shutouts of 4-0 and 6-0 last Thursday. Blake Watts and Holden Sions combined for the shutout in the opener with six strikeouts and Seth Hoyt pitched a complete game shutout with five strikeouts. Sloan Williams had a big day for the Yellow Jackets hitting an RBI single and two-RBI double in the first game plus a two-run producing single in the second game.