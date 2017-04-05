Jackets Invade Petersburg, Vikings Fend Off Attack

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

The Yellow Jackets swarmed into Petersburg last Thursday scoring two runs for an early lead, but Vikings pitcher Jacob Hartman battled through it reaching the 110-pitch limit with nine strikeouts and run support created an 8-2 victory.



“We just needed to make a couple more plays defensively to help our pitchers out,” Moorefield coach Wade Armentrout commented. “Our pitchers did a great job. We need to be efficient as we can be getting outs. We probably should have come out of the first two innings with more runs than we did, but we didn’t take advantage of some opportunities. We needed to make four or five more plays on defense, that was the difference.”

Sloan Williams ripped a double into center field for Moorefield starting the game, but was gunned down at third base attempting a triple.

