It’s 2017. I’ll be writing wrong date on checks for at least a month. Better now because I do more with cards, machines and computers than I used to. They do dates correctly automatically.

Time to take Big House Christmas lights down. I might leave the flag floodlight out front, at least until lawn mowing and hay making season. I like flying the symbol of America over my ancestral home and I need a light to do it properly. Perhaps I’ll build a permanent light fixture so that my children, Big House’s fifth continuous family generation, can proclaim their pride in family freedom after I’m gone. If I had electricity across the road at Doghouse, I’d be flying that flag too.



We need flags flying now. I never thought Obama cared much about the flag except as a symbol of his personal power and glory. He never seemed to appreciate the idea of freedom it represents. He wanted to change “freedom” to “control” under his authority and our flag was symbol of that control.

Some thoughts about America’s New Year. There’s Russia and it’s leader, Putin to consider. Fifty years ago I wrote a research paper for Reserve Officer’s Training Corp (ROTC) in college I wrote about America’s relationship with Russia.

Back then, for a whole list of reasons, I decided that one day, likely within my life time, the United States and Russia would become allies resisting expanding power of China. I thought America was slowly becoming more Socialist/Communist and Russia was slowly becoming more Capitalist/Democratic. One day they’d meet close to the middle and become allies opposed to China’s expansion. Perhaps we are seeing beginnings of that shift now.

I’m looking forward to Mr. Trump becoming President Trump. There’ll be so much kicking and squalling, particularly from folks who want to take everything new President says literally. They are going to be so confused by differences between what’s said and what’s done. I think it’s time to trust new administration not to become a loose bunch of wandering destroyers as national news media would have us believe.

Mom once had a piano tuner work on our upright piano, which still sits in Big House’s living room. I was fascinated watching him pecking on a key, then adjusting and pecking some more. He banged out discordant sounds which he modified and adjusted to bring them into harmony. He’d play a tune using the keys he’d adjusted. When they sounded right, he’d shake his head, yes and move on to another group.

I think Mr. Trump is a political piano tuner. Social media, particularly Twitter, make up much of his keyboard. The rest is personal statements he makes in speeches and press events. Each Tweet or statement is a different key. He bangs it then listens for discord. No, or very little comment may mean we’ll not see that key adjusted much. A big outburst or hullabaloo of discord may mean more immediate and radical adjustment is necessary.

That’s where his growing list of high powered advisors come in. They’ve had actual working experience in personnel and business management. Major military commands and great corporations have operated successfully under their direction. They know how to work toward decisions.

Mr. Trump will be the key banger. He and his cabinet will listen for harmony or discord. He’ll also be the head shaker. He’ll give the final yes, when solutions and adjustments those cabinet members have come up with sound good.

I want Big House’s American Flag flying high over Mr. Trump’s administration. I think America will become a world leader again and my flag will help celebrate that transition.