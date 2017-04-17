Introducing Old 55 Magazine

After a year and a half in the works, Old 55 magazine has made its debut.

Conceived by Mike Mallow while on vacation in Arkansas in October of 2015, Old 55 Magazine is a pictorial publication covering the Potomac Highlands of West Virginia with specific emphasis on Hardy, Pendleton and Grant Counties.

The magazine is a joint project between the R.E. Fisher Company, Inc. – the publishers of the Moorefield Examiner – and Pendleton New Media.

The magazine will start as a seasonal publication with the print edition offered for free to the public. It can also be accessed digitally with a Moorefield Examiner Online Edition subscription.

The print version of the magazine is being printed in limited quantities, and is trickling into the public now. An initial sample of 30 was delivered over Easter weekend, with an additional 250 projected to be delivered by the end of the week.

The first 30 are hand-numbered and do not contain a volume number, which could make them valuable collectors items in the future. Make sure to pick one up today!