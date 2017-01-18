Hive Kept Intact In Hardy Boys Hardwood Classic

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

The Hive was stirred by the Cougars, but the Yellow Jackets swarmed together defensively for a 70-49 victory last Friday in the Hardy Boys Hardwood Classic.

This rivalry match featured 49 combined fouls with Moorefield connecting on 23-of-32 free throws and East Hardy making 14-of-30.

“We just needed to pass the ball more and make some shots. Our guys came into the locker room and were upset we gave up 31 points in one half,” Moorefield Coach Scott Stutler stated.

“They kind of rallied behind that and decided defense was going to be the focus in the second half and we held them to 17 points. The key was spreading the floor and making shots, [Rion] Landes hit four 3’s tonight. We needed that from him, that was big. Varsey had 18 points and 11 foul shots and made good passes. Every game is intense for us. Every game is the same way, we aren’t up, we aren’t down. We go at it whether it is East Hardy or Pocahontas County, it doesn’t matter who we are facing, we are going to play hard and play our game. They are athletic and big, but we got rebounds when we needed to. I have confidence in all my players. A couple guys came in and made an impact. I have confidence in everybody, we’re a team.”

Moorefield held a 35-31 advantage in the first half, despite a 25-point effort by East Hardy’s Brett Tharp who was one of four Cougars in foul trouble with three fouls apiece at the break and was only able to add five more points as the Yellow Jackets defense stood strong.

“My first six off the bench had four fouls in the third quarter, so going into halftime we played the entire second quarter with second string. We tried to keep it close, but wasn’t able to do any damage,” East Hardy Coach Chris Hahn commented.

“Both teams were in foul trouble, but it really affects us with our depth. Brett [Tharp] carried us through the second quarter and he was in foul trouble, but I had to keep somebody out there. He kept us in the game. Without him, we start going down sooner. Moorefield responded quicker to the issue than we expected. They adjusted to the game quicker and made adjustments to make that run. We have to get out of what we do to go guard them at 64 feet and we’re not that team. Give them credit, they were able to pull us out and get good lanes and layups. Moorefield out worked us tonight and I felt like they beat us on the glass. They continued to run their stuff and we didn’t run our offense. The score isn’t indicative of the game. When it went to 12 points, we lost our minds. We had our point guard out and we really panicked, that’s when we made bad decisions and turnovers turned into points and you’re looking at 20 points. It’s unfortunate that the scrape and scuffle happened. Teenage boys have a lot of testosterone and they do a lot of dumb stuff. I have been doing this a very long time and it’s not the first and won’t be the last. East Hardy and Moorefield, there’s always a little bit of bad blood. It’s real unfortunate it had to happen this early in the season and detract from the game. Moorefield had a good performance tonight, they beat us and we weren’t ready for it. We appreciate the support of the fans and sorry we didn’t give them a good show. We’ll get better.”

Moorefield had two players with three fouls and three with two fouls at this point of the game.

Bench depth favored the Yellow Jackets with the ability to put subs in the game and it showed.

The Yellow Jackets scored first on a putback by D.J. Zirk, then drew a charge on defense before Tharp made a steal and basket.

On the ensuing possession, Moorefield’s Adam Harper knocked down a 3-pointer for a 5-2 lead at 6:58.

The Cougars coughed the ball up twice, but the Yellow Jackets only drew iron as Tharp and Ricky Robinson grabbed the caroms.

Tharp sandwiched back-to-back 3-pointers around an errant attempt by Moorefield to give the Cougars an 8-5 lead at 5:12.

Moorefield’s Garett Haggerty snatched a rebound and went back up to the hoop for a score.

After a walk by East Hardy, the Yellow Jackets were called for a charge and Tharp was fouled moments after a kick out of bounds across the length of the court by Drake Baker.

Tharp was fouled on a perimeter attempt, yet missed all three shots, then Baker got the rebound.

The Yellow Jackets regained the lead on a 3-pointer by Rion Landes at the 3:16 mark, one of his four on the night.

Robinson was whistled for an offensive foul, but Aden Funkhouser stole the ball for the Cougars only to have it taken back by Baker on a fumble in the paint.

Baker hit two free throws after a block attempt by Tharp made more contact than just the ball.

Tharp was given his third foul on an offensive play away from the ball, then Moorefield lost the ball during a trap and managed to get a timeout called.

Corey McDonald grabbed a defensive rebound and executed an alley-oop to Tharp for a basket.

There was a foul on Moorefield during a missed shot, then positioning battle created another foul for the Yellow Jackets before a charge by East Hardy.

Baker collected an offensive rebound, but East Hardy’s Drew Kelican got his hand on top of the ball as Baker went back up and a jump ball was called.

Tharp snatched a defensive rebound and scored with six seconds left to tie the game at 12-all.

Baker launched a 3-pointer at the buzzer with McDonald closely defending and contact was determined to have occurred and all three free throws were made for Moorefield’s 15-12 edge to close the first quarter.

Funkhouser stole the ball to commence the second quarter and Robinson drew a foul leading to one foul shot made.

A shot by Moorefield bounced out of bounds, then the Cougars lost the ball under pressure by Haggerty and Varsey Bright.

Robinson intercepted a pass, then Tharp was fouled in the paint and hit both foul shots to tie the game at 15-all, 6:56.

Bright drew a foul while losing control of the ball and made one free throw, then Jesse Dove grabbed the rebound and the pass was deflected by Bright and Tharp made the recovery creating a layup in the process for the lead.

Bright failed to connect on the next trip to the line and the ball went off the Yellow Jackets out of bounds.

After a timeout, Robinson scored off an assist from Kelican at 5:46, 19-16.

Both teams walked, then Tharp got a defensive rebound and the Cougars were whistled for a charge.

Xavier Garcia made a 3-pointer to tie the game for Moorefield at 4:48.

Tharp added one free throw for the edge again nine seconds later and Nick Miller collected the rebound and dished out to Tharp for a 3-pointer as East Hardy went up 23-19.

Moorefield answered with a 3-pointer by Landes at 4:19, but Tharp responded with the same.

Haggerty cut the lead to 26-24 on a jumper at 3:35.

East Hardy scattered four free throws over the next two minutes, while the Yellow Jackets added two free throws before a 3-pointer by Landes at 1:21 cut the gap to 30-29.

Haggerty netted a basket after collected a defensive and offensive rebound for the lead.

Bright was fouled on a rebound attempt and hit both free throws.

Tharp was trapped and a foul called with one foul shot added.

Bright drew a foul and added two more free throws for a 35-31 lead with eight seconds to go in the first half.

Kelican slipped and fell when bumped slightly with the ball sailing out, then Moorefield walked and the deep throw by the Cougars went into the stands with the final shot attempt off the mark at the buzzer, Moorefield 35-31.

Zirk scored off an assist from Baker to begin the third period, then McDonald got a rebound and a block turned into a jump ball for Baker and the Yellow Jackets.

Bright drained a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 40-31.

There was a foul on a tie up by Harper with Robinson, who made one free throw.

Robinson swiped the ball, but the Cougars missed and the ball went out off of Moorefield.

A fourth foul on Zirk put Robinson on the line and one free throw connected.

Tharp stole the ball back and fought for a rebound leading to a fourth foul by Baker and one foul shot.

McDonald made his fourth foul and Harper hit both free throws for the Yellow Jackets to go up 42-34 at 5:16.

Two straight fouls by Moorefield’s Zack Eye led to a pair of free throws by Tharp.

Landes drilled a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, 45-36.

After a basket by Dove, Williams sank a trifecta as Moorefield took a double digit lead with 4:13 left in the frame.

Both teams missed some opportunities, then two rebounds by Moorefield’s Thomas Williams kept the possession alive and led to a basket by Landes.

Bright swiped the ball and scored to push the lead up to 52-38 at the 2:43 mark.

Nearly a minute later, the Cougars found the basket with Tharp sinking a jumper.

Landes scored on a putback on the following series.

East Hardy missed three straight attempts with rebounds by Robinson and Miller with a shot finally landing in the net by Miller with under a minute left in the quarter, 54-42.

Moorefield stalled possession and missed with Tharp getting the rebound and dishing to Robinson who was fouled on the play and both free throws hit the rim with four seconds to go.

Tharp and Landes went up for the ball and a foul was called on Landes, but the foul shot missed and Harper grabbed the rebound and the final shot went awry.

Starting the fourth quarter, Robinson fell going to the hoop with Williams taking the ball and the ensuing shot drew iron and Robinson snatched the rebound.

Baker collected a defensive rebound, then Harper fell down with a walk called and the ball was stolen back by Zirk leading to a 3-pointer by Harper.

Kelican scored off an assist from Miller to cut the deficit to 57-44 with 6:21 remaining.

