This week saw the highs and lows of the WVU basketball team. The highs were shown best in the game against #1/#2 Kansas. Esa Ahmad had a coming out party, outplaying Kansas’ likely lottery pick Josh Jackson. He had plenty of help, including an inspired game from Elijah Macon. The Mountaineers also made their free throws, hitting 19 of 23. Add everything up and WVU had a dominant 85-69 win over Kansas. WVU became just the fourth team to beat teams ranked #1 or #2 in the AP Top 25 by 15 or more points (the other, of course, was the 22 win over Baylor)

Notes: This Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State will tip off at 5:00, and is on ESPNU…Next Wednesday’s game at Oklahoma is 9:00 and televised on ESPN2…The gymnastics team won a quad meet over Denver, Towson and Temple on Sunday. They scored a season high 196.3 and also scored a significant win over Denver. The Pioneers are a Big 12 opponent (Denver is an affiliate member in the Big 12 conference), and they are ranked #7. That is the first time WVU has knocked off a Top 10 team in nearly five years.