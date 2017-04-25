Help Protect West Virginia’s Most Valuable Resource

Are you helping invasive pests spread in West Virginia or around the United States? You may have heard that invasive plant pests and diseases are primarily introduced through commercial trade and that’s true. Although, once they are here, these destructive plant pests don’t move far on their own. They are mostly spread by human activity. From moving firewood from the home to the campsite, to mailing a gift of homegrown fruits or plants, we can contribute to the unintentional spread of any number of destructive plant pests. The point is, every day actions matter when it comes to stopping the spread of invasive species.



