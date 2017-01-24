HCEAA Rejects Mathias-Baker Buyout Proposal

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

The Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority has rejected a proposal to “buy-out” of the Mathias-Baker Rescue Squad.

The HCEAA Board of Directors met in special session on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Craig Strawderman, of the MBRS presented the proposal to the HCEAA at the Jan. 11 meeting, but the board could not consider it because it wasn’t on the agenda.

The proposal suggested the HCEAA purchase vehicles and equipment from MBRS for $200,000. This would include four ambulances and related supplies, but would exclude equipment purchased with a FEMA grant.

Pete Fink, president of the Mathias-Baker Volunteer Fire Company attended the meeting to explain the situation.

“Most of the calls, the HCEAA has provided paramedics or EMTs,” he said. “We have a few new EMTs, but mostly the HCEAA responds to calls.”

Currently, when MBRS receives a call for service, a driver responds with an ambulance. The HCEAA has provided EMTs and/or paramedics, but once they are on the MBRS vehicle, they are MBRS volunteers. MBRS has the ability to bill the patient for services, either through Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance.