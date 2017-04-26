Hawks Fail To Roost In Moorefield

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

Moorefield reigned down hits in the rain to oust the Hawks in a doubleheader at George Hott Field on Saturday morning by the scores of 10-0 and 12-2.

“Blake did a good job pitching out of a couple situations there,” Moorefield Coach Wade Armentrout commented.



“We were able to produce runs early in the game. It is a lot better playing with the lead, than coming from behind all the time. It was good to see the young kids play. They have worked hard and deserve an opportunity to play.”

Moorefield pitcher Blake Watts opened the first game with two consecutive strikeouts, then walked South Harrison’s Brock Herrod and Bo Haymond before a third strikeout retired the side.

In the steady rain, Garett Haggerty reached first base on an error by first baseman Brenten Barnette.

