PCB-Online-ME

Hardy County Tour and Craft Grants $20,350 to Community

By Jean A. Flanagan
Moorefield Examiner

Heritage Weekend and Santa’s North Pole Express bring thousands of people to Hardy County to celebrate our rich history and to share the magic of the holiday season. The two events are made possible through the efforts of the volunteers of the Hardy County Tour and Craft Association.

The HCTCA held its annual meeting and dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the South Branch Inn. 

You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please log in for access.
Remember Me
 
Or Register.

Anyone interested in volunteering for Heritage Weekend or Santa’s North Pole Express should call the HCTCA at 304-530-0280.

Dixie Twiddy
MHS Softball Team Requests Their Own Facility
You Might Also Like
 
 
Summit_Supercube_Web_Ready
pulmonaryc
KacKaPon
Examiner website column ad.indd
Fraley
countrycars
Weaver's
The View