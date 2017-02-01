Hardy County Tour and Craft Grants $20,350 to Community

By Jean A. Flanagan
Moorefield Examiner
Heritage Weekend and Santa’s North Pole Express bring thousands of people to Hardy County to celebrate our rich history and to share the magic of the holiday season. The two events are made possible through the efforts of the volunteers of the Hardy County Tour and Craft Association.
The HCTCA held its annual meeting and dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the South Branch Inn.
Anyone interested in volunteering for Heritage Weekend or Santa’s North Pole Express should call the HCTCA at 304-530-0280.