Hardy County Students Named to FSU Dean’s and President’s List

A total of 1,254 students have been honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University after completing the fall 2016 semester.

Dr. Christina Lavorata, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, has released the Dean’s List and the President’s List to recognize high-achieving students for their academic distinction. Full-time students who earned a 3.4 or better grade point average are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the President’s List.

The following Hardy County students were honored:

FSU School of Graduate Studies: President’s List

Laura Ramirez

Jackie Funkhouser, Kaleb Leatherman, Brooke Shockey, McKenzie Weese

Kristen Ball, Matthew Crislip, Emily Delawder, Michael Miller.

Fairmont State University, with a 120-acre main campus in Fairmont, W.Va., is part of the state’s growing high technology corridor. Founded in 1865 as a private institution dedicated to educating teachers, FSU has a long history of academic excellence.