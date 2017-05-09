By Hannah Heishman
An international effort to bring a little joy and encouragement to daily life is about to hit Hardy County.
The Kindness Rocks Project (thekindnessrocksproject.com) has sprouted all over the United States and overseas, including Canada, England, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.
The idea is simple: Paint a rock. Leave it on the ground near a trail, on a sidewalk by a building, or where people will find it during normal, day-to-day activities. If you find a rock you like, or that “speaks to you,” take it with you. At some point, put another rock down, in the same location, or somewhere else.
If you visit the Kindness Rocks Project Facebook page, or associated pages set up by other communities, you find pictures of friends and families painting rocks together, as well as rock hunting: Think, “Pokemon GO,” without a cell phone.
You see pictures of rocks others have painted. Verses from religious books are popular, as are phrases from poems or even single words. Painted images range from solid colors, to simple designs, to elaborate images.
It’s getting a local nudge. Moorefield kids in grades 3-8 painted rocks in their art classes, and some of those rocks will be distributed around the county.
Hopefully, as people find rocks they like, post photographs to the Hardy County Rocks Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Hardy-County-ROCKS-402392870132566/), and are inspired to paint rocks of their own, Hardy County Rocks will pick up momentum and spread, as it has in many other places.
There are many locations throughout Hardy County where people walk, and where a spot of color could catch someone’s eye and make someone’s day.
Hardy County Rocks is the combined effort of several people, including members of the Moorefield Examiner staff and Juwana Bridger, the Moorefield Town Park Manager, who hope to bring some unexpected joy into daily life.
Local goals are the same as The Kindness Rocks Project: “Inspire others through randomly placed rocks along the way;” and to “recruit every person who stumbles upon it to join in the pursuit of inspiring others through random acts of kindness.”
Per The Kindness Rocks Project site, “Seek (and) receive permission from your local town to create inspirational rock garden installations. Dropping (one) rock with encouraging words on it in a public place can be inspirational, dropping hundreds could undo any good intentions you have created‚
“Be mindful and be respectful of others.”
The Hardy County ROCKS Facebook page will be live by Wednesday, May 10th. Rocks will be placed around the county as available. The public is invited to participate immediately.
Sidebar:
HOW TO: (From The Kindness Rocks Project, http://thekindnessrocksproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/How-to-join-.pdf)
Start collecting rocks! Either by heading out into nature or by purchasing them from your local home improvement store, smooth flat stones and some seashells work best.
Painting your rocks with non-toxic acrylic paint or spray paint (both available at your local craft store) helps prepare the rocks for your paint pens. This increases the life of your paint pens, which can get a bit pricey!
Sharpie OIL BASED paint pens work best! They come in 2 tip widths. The fine tips work best for writing…we also love Prismacolor permanent calligraphy pens! (Examiner note: Depending on what you’re painting, small paint brushes work equally well.)
To protect your artwork from the elements and to prevent fading, use a non-toxic sealant such as Modge Podge or a clear acrylic spray to seal your rock. IMPORTANT: Make sure your artwork has dried completely before sealing.
Be sure to add the #TheKindnessRocksProject (or #HardyCountyRocks) to the back of each rock you drop; this enables you to keep track of your kindness! Later you can put the # into your social media search bar and possibly stumble upon posts from people who have found your rock.