Hardy County ROCKS

By Hannah Heishman

An international effort to bring a little joy and encouragement to daily life is about to hit Hardy County.

The Kindness Rocks Project (thekindnessrocksproject.com) has sprouted all over the United States and overseas, including Canada, England, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.



The idea is simple: Paint a rock. Leave it on the ground near a trail, on a sidewalk by a building, or where people will find it during normal, day-to-day activities. If you find a rock you like, or that “speaks to you,” take it with you. At some point, put another rock down, in the same location, or somewhere else.

If you visit the Kindness Rocks Project Facebook page, or associated pages set up by other communities, you find pictures of friends and families painting rocks together, as well as rock hunting: Think, “Pokemon GO,” without a cell phone.

You see pictures of rocks others have painted. Verses from religious books are popular, as are phrases from poems or even single words. Painted images range from solid colors, to simple designs, to elaborate images.

