Hardy County Historical Society to Recognize 2017 Golden Horseshoe Winners

The Hardy County Historical Society will recognize the 2017 Hardy County Golden Horseshoe at their Spring Meeting on Sunday, April 30 at the Duffey United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

Rayne Metzer and Perry Whetzel are the two East Hardy Middle School winners and Trevor Southerly is the Moorefield Middle School winner. The Society also congratulates Lucas Moyers, Trevor’s West Virginia History teacher and Todd Wilson, the West Virginia History teacher for Rayne and Perry, as well as the parents of each student.

Dixie Twiddy
Moorefield Man Indicted in Federal Court
