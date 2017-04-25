Hardy County Health Department Goes to School

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

Charlotte Hill saw a problem emerging and set about to fix it before it got worse.

“We’ve had an uptick in teen pregnancies,” the Moorefield High School teacher said. “I know the Health Department has the most up-to-date information and experience, so I asked them to come and talk with my students.”



Hardy County Health Department Nurses Jessica Riggleman and Marie Kessel recently presented a series of three talks to Hill’s 10th-grade health classes.

“Our first presentation was about contraception and teen pregnancy,” Riggleman said. “We really had some great comments and questions from the students.”

The second presentation was about sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Again, the students were engaged in the conversation, asking relevant questions.

