Hardy County Community Foundation to host Giving Day

On May 2, 2017, the Hardy County Community Foundation will join communities across the country and West Virginia for Give Local America – a 24-hour crowdfunding event that provides individuals a platform to invest in and celebrate the work of local communities and nonprofit organizations.

Since 2014, Give Local America Day has raised hundreds of millions to support local communities and organizations improving the quality of life for citizens across the country. In 2017, Give2WV, the Give Local America Day promotion for West Virginia, hopes to engage thousands of donors giving collectively more than $1 million to benefit local West Virginia communities.

The Hardy County Community Foundation will help Hardy County participate in Give Local America 2017 by partnering with Give2WV, a program of Philanthropy West Virginia, to connect donors to supporting broad community funds that benefit local nonprofit organizations solving our community’s most pressing challenges.

The Hardy County Community Impact Fund provides the Foundation board of directors the flexibility to respond to ever changing needs and opportunities. In the past the Fund has supported arts programs, animal welfare, senior services, youth health and wellness program, and much more.

The Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College Entrepreneurial and Economic Development Fund was established to support the initiatives of the college’s Institute of Rural Entrepreneurship and Economic Development. Recognizing that entrepreneurship and small businesses are the cornerstone of economic development in Hardy County and the Potomac Highlands, this endowment was established to help launch new initiatives aimed at expanding entrepreneurship.

