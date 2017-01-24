Hardy County Community Foundation Celebrates 10th Anniversary

When Benjamin Franklin left 1,000 pounds in his will to the city of Boston for the “encouragement of worthy apprentice boys,” he did not know that as the needs and interests of our nation continued to change, the intent of his gift would no longer be applicable. It took more than 200 years for the courts to intervene and change his will so that his gift could again be relevant to our society.

In 1914, a new “community foundation” movement emerged that would change the way donor interests are met while adapting to changing circumstances. The Cleveland Foundation, a pioneer community trust, worked to ensure that charitable bequests live on in perpetuity, especially when original charitable purposes are no longer applicable. This innovative concept has now spread throughout the country in over 700 Community Foundations. The history of the Hardy County Community Foundation is much more recent, and began when a few local residents voted to affiliate with the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation in October of 2007. Their goal was clear: create a vehicle through which people could efficiently and effectively commit long-term resources to address local needs, now and in the future.

Since its inception, the Community Foundation has been governed by a Board of Directors comprised of civic-minded business and community leaders. Board chairmen have included: Stanley Moyer (2007-2009), Tom Widder (2010), Patrick Ford (2011-2012), Don Baker (2013), Charles Maddy (2014), Alan Brill (2015), Yvonne Williams (2016), and Mike Funkhouser (current). [Private]

Over the past years, the Community Foundation has distributed almost $229,000 in grant dollars to local schools and nonprofits. It currently has 15 funds with endowed assets totaling more than $1.3 million.The Community Foundation has also spearheaded several initiatives, including prescription drug abuse awareness, Arts in Education, Youth in Philanthropy, and its two signature events to help promote and celebrate volunteerism: Volunteer Hardy and Spirit of Hardy County.

This year the Community Foundation will celebrate 10 years of “connecting caring people with community causes”. To mark the occasion, the board is launching a “10 for 10” campaign, with a goal of raising $10,000 in unrestricted funds, either through its existing fund, the Community Impact Fund, or through the establishment of new unrestricted funds.

Why unrestricted? Unrestricted funds provide a Community Foundation with the flexibility to respond to multiple needs and opportunities and to shift focus as needs change or new opportunities emerge. Since it was established, the Community Impact Fund has awarded grants totaling nearly $15,000 to 18 different organizations for programs that address the issue of hunger and proper nutrition, preserve history, engage youth in the performing arts, enhance education, promote physical fitness and healthy lifestyle, and find good homes for abandoned animals. The possibilities are endless with unrestricted dollars.

Throughout the year, the Community Foundation will present a monthly column in the Moorefield Examiner with information about its activities, helpful tips for charitable giving, stories from some of our grantees, and updates on our campaign goal.

