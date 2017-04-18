PCB-Online-ME

Hahn Pursues Volleyball Career At Glenville State

East Hardy senior Shannon Hahn signed her letter of intent to extend her volleyball career at Glenville State College this past Wednesday.

Hahn led the Lady Cougars to their first Class A state volleyball championship in school history this Fall and collegiate programs around the state took notice of her talent.

East Hardy senior Shannon Hahn signs her letter of intent to play volleyball at Glenville State College along with her family: seated (l-r) sister Julia Hahn, mother Renee Reed, Shannon Hahn, father Joseph Hahn, standing (l-r) EHHS coaches Chris and Marsha Hahn.


“I’m very proud of my team helping me get to where I am and I’m proud of myself that I worked this hard to get to where I was. I am really proud of my coaches and family for helping me achieve this goal I’ve had since I was a freshman,” Shannon Hahn commented.

Hahn was very poised at the service line during the state tournament and showed great determination in her attacks and sets in addition to providing encouragement to her teammates.

“The reason we recruited Shannon is because she is a kind natured, hard-working, competitive natured, positive mindset kind of student-athlete,” Glenville State College Volleyball head coach James Mercer stated.

