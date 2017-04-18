Hahn Pursues Volleyball Career At Glenville State

Story & Photo

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

East Hardy senior Shannon Hahn signed her letter of intent to extend her volleyball career at Glenville State College this past Wednesday.

Hahn led the Lady Cougars to their first Class A state volleyball championship in school history this Fall and collegiate programs around the state took notice of her talent.



“I’m very proud of my team helping me get to where I am and I’m proud of myself that I worked this hard to get to where I was. I am really proud of my coaches and family for helping me achieve this goal I’ve had since I was a freshman,” Shannon Hahn commented.

Hahn was very poised at the service line during the state tournament and showed great determination in her attacks and sets in addition to providing encouragement to her teammates.

“The reason we recruited Shannon is because she is a kind natured, hard-working, competitive natured, positive mindset kind of student-athlete,” Glenville State College Volleyball head coach James Mercer stated.

