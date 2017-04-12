Gretchen Cremann Is 2017 Teacher of the Year

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

Gretchen Cremann got turned on by science in middle school and hasn’t gotten turned off yet. “I was lucky enough to have teachers that made science come alive and keep it that way,” she said.

Cremann is the 2017 Hardy County Teacher of the Year. She teaches 10th-grade biology at Moorefield High School.

Cremann is the oldest child of Miriam and George Leatherman. Her biological father, Tom Riley, lives in Grafton.



She graduated from Moorefield High School in 1994 and went to West Virginia University. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in environmental protection and went to work with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture in the Conservation Agency.

Cremann worked for the Dept. of Ag. for 10 years and during that time got married and started a family. “After I had our children, I was ready for a change, and education seemed like the best fit,” she said.

Cremann and her husband, Stephan, have two children, Emma is 11 and Marcus is 9.

“While I was at the Department of Ag, I always did the West Virginia Conservation Camp. It’s for youth ages 14 – 18 from all over West Virginia. It’s one week over the summer and I really looked forward to it every year. It seemed like I was the happiest when I was working with youth education.”

