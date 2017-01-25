PCB-Online-ME

GMH Welcomes First 2017 Baby

This year’s first baby born at Grant Memorial Hospital was Bella Arlene Buracker. She arrived on Jan. 3 at 7:49 a.m. to Burlington residents Richard and Danielle Buracker. 
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Dana Sharp of Inwood, and Olen Mullins of Castlewood, Va. Paternal Grandparents are Janie Courtney and Brian Sine, both of Harpers Ferry, W. Va., and Richard and Kendra Buracker of Shepherdstown.

The Buracker family received various gifts donated from different businesses in Grant and Hardy Counties.


Maternal great-grandparents are Francis Fewell and Sunny Myers, both of Berryville, Va. Paternal great-grandparents are James and Margie Courtney and Cliff and Mary Wilson, all of Burlington.
Maternal great-great grandmother is Pat Fewell of Harpers Ferry, W. Va.

