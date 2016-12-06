George Sentenced To 60 Days In Jail

By Jean A. Flanagan
Moorefield Examiner
Roxanne George, 54, of Moorefield will spend 60 days in jail and perform 60 hours of community service in addition to making restitution for the nearly $14,000 she embezzled from the Moorefield Youth Basketball program and the Grant County Youth Basketball program.
George was sentenced by Hardy County Circuit Judge Charles Parsons on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
George was indicted by the Hardy County Grand Jury in June following an investigation by the Moorefield Police Department. She pleaded guilty to the charge.
In January, MPD was asked to investigate the accounting records of the Moorefield Youth Basketball program.
During the course of the investigation, MPD found between September 2013 and January 2016, George made purchases with league money for her personal use. The amount was more than $10,000.
It was also discovered George embezzled funds from the Grant County Youth Basketball program 15 years ago. That amount was between $3,000 and $4,000. She will be charged in Grant County this week.
George’s attorney John Ours, outlined the work she’s done with children, especially girls, in her lifetime.
“She started coaching in 1986,” he said. “She worked for Parks and Recreation coaching basketball and softball. She was an assistant volleyball coach, a head volleyball coach and she is a certified referee. She’s helped hundreds of girls and some boys too because she helped coach track.”
Hardy County Prosecuting Attorney Lucas See recommended George serve 120 days in jail.
“She stole money from children,” he said. “Every year the youth basketball program takes their kids to see a WVU basketball game. They ride in a motor coach to Morgantown to watch the game. Last year, they couldn’t go because she stole their money.
“This community would be outraged if she doesn’t get some jail time. This court has said many times, a thief is a thief.”
“Jail isn’t always appropriate,” Ours countered. “In dope cases, the worst you can get on a probation violation is 60 days.
“She has learned her lesson. She is embarrassed and humiliated. She was put in a position of trust and this lady horribly violated that trust. But she has done more for young ladies in Hardy County, if anyone deserves a first chance, it’s this woman.”
Ours asked Kevin Reed and Carla Green to speak on George’s behalf. Reed is the president of Moorefield Youth Basketball and Green is the secretary.
“We all love Roxanne,” Reed said. “We are heartbroken. I know she’s genuinely remorseful.”
“Do you think she should go to jail?” Parsons asked.
“If this was the first time maybe not, but the second time, I don’t know,” Reed said.
“She has done a good job,” Green said. “I think, and it’s not just me, I’ve asked other people. We feel something needs to be done.”
“You have to look at a person’s life on balance, but to steal from children is deplorable,” Parsons said while imposing the sentence.
Ours asked if the jail sentence could be fulfilled after the holidays and Parsons agreed.
“I am sorry and ashamed and ask for the community’s forgiveness,” George said after the hearing.
“If Ms. George had gone to prison for a substantial length of time, we wouldn’t have gotten any of that money back,” See said after the hearing. “My main focus was getting the money back for the little league.”