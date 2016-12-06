George Sentenced To 60 Days In Jail

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

Roxanne George, 54, of Moorefield will spend 60 days in jail and perform 60 hours of community service in addition to making restitution for the nearly $14,000 she embezzled from the Moorefield Youth Basketball program and the Grant County Youth Basketball program.

George was sentenced by Hardy County Circuit Judge Charles Parsons on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

George was indicted by the Hardy County Grand Jury in June following an investigation by the Moorefield Police Department. She pleaded guilty to the charge.

In January, MPD was asked to investigate the accounting records of the Moorefield Youth Basketball program.

